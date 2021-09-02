Stream on Demand: ‘Dug Days’ follows the story of the talking dog from ‘Up’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Pop superstar Camilla Cabello makes her screen debut in “Cinderella” (2021, PG), a new musical version of the classic fairy tale from “Pitch Perfect” creator Kay Cannon. Emmy winner Billy Porter (“Pose”) co-stars as her fab Godmother alongside Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan. (Amazon Prime)

Michael Keaton stars in “Worth” (2021, PG-13) as the attorney brought in to oversee the near-impossible task of determining compensation for the families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. Stanley Tucci co-stars in the drama based on real-life events. (Netflix)

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star as strangers whose obsession with true crime brings them together to investigate a grisly death in their Upper West Side apartment building in “Only Murders in the Building” (not rated), a comic mystery created by Martin and John Hoffman. Three episodes available, new episodes on Tuesdays. (Hulu)

Among the documentaries commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks debuting this week are “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” (2021, not rated), which explores the events through the eyes of President Bush and his closest advisers (Apple TV+).

Also out, the six-part series “9/11: One Day in America” (TV-MA) chronicles the events of the day minute-by-minute (Hulu);

“Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror” (2021, TV-MA), is a five-part series that reaches back to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and follows the American response to the attack (Netflix).

“Undine” (Germany, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), written and directed by Christian Petzold, reimagines the ancient myth of Undine as a drama of romance and betrayal in modern-day Berlin. (Hulu)

Classic picks: If you are enjoying the musical revival on both big and small screens, check out the nostalgic “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) with Judy Garland and the breezy “On the Town” (1949) with Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

LeBron James joins forces with Bugs Bunny and other animated characters in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021, PG).

Netflix

Victoria Justice stars in the romantic comedy “Afterlife of the Party” (2021, TV-PG) as a party girl who returns from the dead.

The international heist drama sensation returns for its final season in “Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles).

A maverick squad of LGBTQ+ agents takes charge in the raunchy animated comedy “Q-Force” (TV-MA).

Hulu

Episodes of the third season of the hit FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” (TV-MA) stream on Fridays.

Disney+

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” (TV-14) presents Grammy winner Billie Eilish in a concert special directed by Robert Rodriguez.

The animated series “Dug Days” (TV-PG) continues the adventures of the talking dog from the Oscar-winning Pixar feature “Up” (2009, PG). Both feature the voice of Ed Asner, who recently passed away.

New on disc and at Redbox this week:

“In the Heights”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.