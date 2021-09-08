Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 10, 2021
Football
College
UTEP at Boise State 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
Baseball
Mariners pregame
6:30 p.m. (Root)
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners 7 p.m. (Root)
Mariners postgame 10 p.m. (Root)
Soccer
Premier League Mornings
4 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Premier League
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur 4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
