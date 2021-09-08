From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trenton M. Fairbanks and Morgan S. M. Walsh, both of Spokane.

Carmita A. Bercier and Oscar O. Bonilla Acosta, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler D. Jacobs and Sydnee A. S. Kilburn, both of Palouse.

Nicolas J. Stigall and Jasmine F. M. Grangroth, both of Veradale.

Christopher E. A. Simpkins, of Priest River, and Jessica N. Lee, of Oldtown, Idaho.

Earl W. Holmquist and Blair N. Dodd, both of Spokane.

Elby C. Farrwood and Faith M. Henderson, both of Spokane.

Patrick G. Fry, of Everett, and Dorothy R. Chipman, of Greenacres.

Nathan W. Day and Jessica A. Tuite, both of Spokane.

Jacob W. Brickner and Veronica R. Nilles, both of Cheney.

Christina M. Huggins and Jessica A. Hettich, both of Spokane.

John C. Ruegsegger and Kara L. Wait, both of Spokane.

Miguel H. Perez, of Spokane, and Joy D. Littleton, of Nine Mile Falls.

Fred Marks and Tina Marks, both of Spokane.

Ian W. Graves and Chelsie M. Rogerson, both of Medical Lake.

Virgil P. Best, of Oceanside, California, and Zorayda M. del Corro, of Calgary Canada.

Brian J. Pichette and Audrey L. Hokanson, both of Spokane.

Austin C. Burrowes and Emma R. Larson, both of Brooklyn, New York.

Timothy L. Ehli, of Mead and Susan L. Duval, of Spokane.

Skyler M. Mann, of Spokane Valley, and Madeline M. Younglove, of Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rosemary Wear, et al., v. Inland Empire Homes LLC, et al., property damages.

Bethany Edmonds, et al., v. James K. Heffling, et al., property damages.

Robert Kjolseth, et al., v. Darren Prouty, et al., seeking quiet title.

Daniel Dust v. Gina Frohberg, complaint for replevin of personal property, damages and attorney fees and costs.

Discover Bank v. Jay Holliday, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Marlene Maginnis, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Paul Jensen, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Potvin, Shirley G. and Dale M.

Greenland, Lavena L. and Steadman, Ryan J.

Schuerman, Daniel and Hannah

Meerdink, Angela and Stephen

Burks, Claire E. and Travis M.

Lowry, Tais T. and Edward I. M.

Iaolucci, Andrea C. and Dammerich, William F.

Lucero-Bryant, Stephanie M. and Bryant, Brandon D.

Marriages decreed invalid

McCauley Kaney, Bernadette M. and Menser, Donald L., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jeremy D. Livingston, 28; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Daniel J. Childress Gerky, 19; 11 days in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Donald A. Morrison, 40; 80 days in jail with credit given for 80 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Christian W. Cabral, 40; restitution to be determined 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Ashley B. Southwick, 35; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Shaun S. Murrell, 39; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Adam T. Butler, 40; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

Jordan M. Hankinson, 36; 60 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Rigoberto A. Carrillo, 34; $15 fine, 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order-domestic violence.