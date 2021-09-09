The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 75° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation

Country singer Brett Eldredge encounters bear in garage

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 9, 2021

In this Tuesday, August 24, 2021 photo, Brett Eldredge performs at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater, in Nashville, Tenn. Country singer Eldredge has had another encounter with wildlife, this one involving a bear at a North Carolina home. This week, Eldredge posted a video of the run-in after the bear entered a garage at a home in Asheville, N.C., as he was about to go on a hike, The Charlotte Observer reported. (Amy Harris)
In this Tuesday, August 24, 2021 photo, Brett Eldredge performs at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater, in Nashville, Tenn. Country singer Eldredge has had another encounter with wildlife, this one involving a bear at a North Carolina home. This week, Eldredge posted a video of the run-in after the bear entered a garage at a home in Asheville, N.C., as he was about to go on a hike, The Charlotte Observer reported. (Amy Harris)
Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Country singer Brett Eldredge has had another encounter with wildlife, this one involving a bear at a North Carolina home.

This week, Eldredge posted a video of the run-in after the bear entered a garage at a home in Asheville, North Carolina, as he was about to go on a hike, the Charlotte Observer reported.

“Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello,” Eldredge wrote on Instagram.

The video shows the bear pulling the bin away from a garage wall, turning it over and trying to pry it open. Meanwhile, Eldredge and others were yelling to scare it off. The bear eventually gave up, backing out of the garage without getting a meal.

In 2017, Eldredge posted video of a snake raising itself out of a toilet while he was staying at a resort in the Bahamas to celebrate the new year.

Eldredge did not say why he was in Asheville, but the singer is currently preparing for a tour which starts next week.

Bear encounters are becoming more common in western North Carolina, news outlets report. A sleeping teenager was seriously hurt in a bear attack this summer in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Nation