Dark and unpredictable Dave Landau headlines at Spokane Comedy Club

Dave Landau doesn’t care what you think. That’s one reason why comedy fans should flock to catch the Detroit comic perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club. Landau’s raw, uncompromising humor is reminiscent of the no-holds-barred manner of the late Sam Kinison.

“I talk about whatever is on my mind,” Landau said while calling from Austin. “If it offends anyone, too bad. I’m going to talk about what’s going on in the world today and in America. I’m going to talk about my family, the pandemic and President Biden.”

The Donald Trump jokes continue, but there hasn’t been as many shots taken at Biden.

“I thought this country didn’t want another old, rich white man in office, but Joe Biden is our president,” Landau said. “We’re in a weird space now. Conservative values have shifted a little more to the left. But liberals are even more left.”

Landau, 39, will focus on personal stories. Much of the old-school comic’s material is gritty and provocative. Landau overcame drug addiction and a wild youth in the Motor City.

“If any city makes you want to do drugs, it’s Detroit,” Landau cracked.

Landau, who has impressed on the “Louder With Crowder” podcast, doesn’t ape other comics like many of his peers. “I look at someone like (the late comic) Mitch Hedberg, who was not offensive and how many people try to copy him and they can’t,” Landau said. “Just be yourself when you’re a comic or any kind of entertainer.”

Landau’s 6-year-old son inspires many of his bits. “I took my son to meet my parents at the cemetery when he was 4,” Landau said. “They don’t work there. My parents are dead. They ran out of holes in the cemetery in Detroit, and so they’re in a crypt.

“I walked over to it and said, ‘These are your grandparents.’ ‘Can we knock on it (the crypt)?’ he said. I said. ‘They’re in heaven.’ ‘Is heaven the walls?’ he asked. We tried to explain the concept of death to him. I wanted to get a gold fish, but we got a cat, and we completely clogged up our toilet.”

Landau’s humor is dark and unpredictable. Landau will never pander. “It’s about being artistically relevant,” Landau said. “I’m not jealous of money or fame. I don’t get why people are Kevin Hart die hards. It’s OK, but it’s different with Louis C.K. I’m awestruck by his material. It’s about coming up with the best material, not about generating the most money.”