Post Falls’ Ground Force sells to Chicago-based company

A Chicago company has agreed to purchase Post Falls-based Ground Force Worldwide.

Federal Signal Corporation officials said in a news release on Wednesday that it had agreed to pay $45 million to purchase Ground Force, which makes specialized-heavy equipment used in large mining operations.

Ground Force CEO and owner Ron Nilson could not immediately be reached for comment. But in the news release, Nilson, lauded the deal.

“We are excited to be joining forces with Federal Signal and believe the combination of our two teams represents a natural cultural fit, with both companies exhibiting a shared vision of developing and maintaining strong local community connections,” Nilson said in the release.

According to the Federal Signal news release, the purchase will bolster the company’s position as an industry-leading industrial manufacturer of specialized vehicles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ground Force’s talented team members to the Federal Signal family,” said Jennifer L. Sherman, president and CEO of Federal Signal in the release.