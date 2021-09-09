Suspect allegedly tries to deter Spokane County deputy by igniting spray from aerosol can

A man tried to escape from a deputy by lighting spray from an aerosol can on fire Thursday morning, a Spokane County Sheriff’s News release said.

The ignition reportedly created about a 2-foot flame, but the sergeant was uninjured, according to the release.

The sergeant deployed his stun gun on Ace Harris, 40, and arrested him. The sergeant was attempting to contact Harris because he was reportedly prowling vehicles at Whitworth University before threatening a security officer, the release said.

Deputies said Harris admitted to lighting the spray from the aerosol can on fire, stating his intent was to have police shoot and kill him.

Harris was booked into Spokane County Jail for suspicion of intimidating a public servant, second-degree criminal trespass and obstructing. He was also booked on an unrelated Washington State Department of Corrections warrant.