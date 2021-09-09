Things to do in Spokane Sept. 10-17 – Spokane County Fair, ‘Hole in the Sky,’ Cigars & Stars and Stage Left

Spokane County Interstate Fair – Friday through Sept. 19. Interstate fair featuring carnival rides, rodeos, demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, concerts, food vendors, animal exhibits and more. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley.

Predictable – Combining humans and technology for a night of improv dictated by audience suggestions and the whims of a predictive algorithm. Rated for general audiences. Friday and Sept. 17 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Dave Landau – Cutting his comedic teeth as a teenager in Detroit in the Second City’s Conservatory, Dave Landau has risen to become one of today’s most in-demand headliners. He was a finalist on season eight of “Last Comic Standing” on NBC and is featured on “The Anthony Cumia Show.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Cigars & Stars – Sample premium cigars, spirits and bites in the company of cigar industry experts with live music and comedy entertainment. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $150-$250. (509) 481-2800.

Cooking Class: Ravioli With Chef Lisa Marie – Start with bruschetta loaded with traditional authentic Italian flavors, then learn to make fresh Italian ravioli with meat and cheese filling accompanied by caprese salad. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

“The S Word” – A suicide attempt survivor is on a mission to find fellow survivors and document their stories of courage, insight and humor. Directed by Lisa J. Klein. Not rated. 93 minutes. Learn about suicide prevention, resources and more. In celebration of World Suicide Prevention Day. Presented by FailSafe for Life. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. Free; donations welcome. (509) 850-5648.

Women’s Health and Beauty Expo – An event for women to gather, bond and be educated, inspired and uplifted. The expo offers vendors, demos, exhibits and more in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and health. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

Spokane Water Lantern Festival – Featuring food, games and activities, vendors, music and an opportunity to release your own lantern with a personal message upon the water. Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m. Q’emiln Park, 12201 W. Parkway Drive, Post Falls. $25-55. (208) 773-0539.

Virtual Theater: “Hole in the Sky” – This drama by Reed McColm reveals the story of people trapped above the point of impact in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Showcasing the human nature of the lives lost and the shattering of memories, hopes and love, this play keeps alive the memory and humanity of all whose lives were lost in the attack. Streamed via Zoom. Visit stagelefttheater.org for free tickets and Zoom information. Saturday, 7 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. Free. (509) 838-9727.

Wine Class: Wine Is for Music – Honor the anniversary of Johnny Cash’s 2003 passing with spicy and cool wines. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

National Theater Live: “Follies” – New York, 1971. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves. Starring Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton and featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, Stephen Sondheim’s legendary musical was directed by Dominic Cooke (“The Courier”) and filmed live on the London stage at the National Theatre in 2017. Sunday, 3 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $16. (509) 489-0570.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18 to 35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Stage Left Season Announcement Party – A night of excitement featuring the reveal of Stage Left’s 2022 season, as well as recent updates and changes made to the theater. Open bar and snack foods included. Get tickets and details at stagelefttheater.org. Sunday, 7-10 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $40. (509) 838-9727.

The Shindig Show With Jimmy Shin – Comedian known for mixing his musical and comedic talents and 2005 winner of “Rookie Comedian of the Year” in the Seattle International Comedy Competition. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

KHQ/WorkSource Virtual Job Fair – Discover new career opportunities. Presented by WorkSource and KHQ. Register at spokaneworkforce.org/hiring-events/khq-job-fair. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Online. Free.

Cooking Class: Provence Première Partie With Chef Patricia – Make a warm zucchini and goat cheese terrine with bell pepper and tomato coulis, followed by “Calamar Farci a la Setoise,” a specialty from the town of Sete on the Mediterranean coast with calamari stuffed with pork and cooked in tomato garlic sauce. For dessert, make “Blanc Manger,” an almond cream flavored with orange blossom water and cinnamon. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Art History With Tom Quinn – A slideshow and lecture series on the history of mostly European and American art. Open to adults. Six Wednesdays beginning this week through Oct. 20, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

15th Anniversary Sale Event – There are 50%-70% door buster deals, 20% storewide sales, 30%-70% off clearance items, demos and door prizes. Wednesday through Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. (509) 328-3335.

Digital Divides: New Technologies and Persistent Inequalities – 9-10:15 a.m.: “Ableism in the Wake: Events, Accidents and Atmosphere” with Dr. Ryan C. Parrey; 10:30-11:45 a.m.: “NIC Students Speak: Identifying Issues and Solutions Surrounding Technology and Access at NIC” with ASNIC leaders; noon-12:50 p.m.: “Make Your Class 1% Better: Tips for Developing Accessible Course Documents,” a faculty workshop with NIC IT accessibility coordinator Jeremy Seda; 1-2:15 p.m.: Keynote speaker Sammy Rangel discusses technological pathways to hate and restoration; 2:30-3:45 p.m.: “Technology and Challenges to Equal Educational Access During COVID-19 and Beyond,” panel with representatives from the Department of Education of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and North Idaho College. Free. Limited seating available. For information about accommodations, contact diversity@nic.edu. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. North Idaho College, Student Union Building, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-3300.

Cooking Class: Mexico City With Chef Columba – Learn to make Mexico City’s famous tacos al pastor, a taco of citrus and chili-marinated pork topped with caramelized pineapple and salsa verde. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Harland Williams – Comedian and actor known for “Dumb and Dumber,” Freddy Got Fingered,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Half Baked,” “Rocket Man,” “Sorority Boys,” “Down Periscope” and “Employee of The Month.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 17 and 18, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Calculated Risks for Business – Learn the tools for measuring different kinds of business risk and when to apply them to different situations. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Thursday, Noon-1:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Thursday Night Live – Featuring live outdoor music in the amphitheater, public lectures, workshops, artist demonstrations, exhibit openings and receptions and guided gallery tours every third Thursday of the month. Drink tickets available for purchase. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free members; $6 nonmembers. (509) 456-3931.

Karen Hawkins and Lori DeGuire – Cello and violin. Drink tickets available for purchase. Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free members; $6 nonmembers. (509) 456-3931.

50th Odessa Deutschesfest – Featuring German food, city-block beer garden, live music, parade, children’s activities, street vendors and more. Thursday through Sept. 19 between Highways 21 and 28. Visit deutschesfest.net/accomodations-1 for more information. 6 p.m.

The Condors of the Inland Northwest – Discussion with teacher, naturalist and author Jack Nisbet. Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $10. (509) 456-3931.