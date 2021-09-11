Top 25 roundup

(1) Alabama 48, Mercer 14: Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and Jase McClellan scored three times to help fuel the Crimson Tide (2-0) to a rout of Football Championship Subdivision’s Bears (1-1) on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(2) Georgia 56, UAB 7: Stepping in for injured starter JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes in the first half to lead the Bulldogs (2-0) to a rout of the Blazers (1-1) in Athens, Georgia.

(4) Oklahoma 76, Western Carolina 0: Spencer Rattler threw five TD passes for the Sooners (2-0) in a win over the Catamounts (0-1) in Norman, Oklahoma.

(6) Clemson 49, South Carolina St. 3: D.J. Uiagalelei ran for two TDs and threw for a third as the Tigers (1-1) defeated the Bulldogs (0-1) in Clemson, South Carolina.

(7) Cincinnati 42, Murray St. 7: Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three TDs, and the host Bearcats (2-0) beat the Racers (1-1).

(8) Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29: Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining, and the Irish (2-0) held off the Rockets (1-1) in South Bend, Indiana.

(10) Iowa 27, (9) Iowa St. 17: Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown, and the Hawkeyes (1-0) ran their winning streak against the Cyclones (0-1) to six games with a victory in Ames, Iowa.

(11) Penn St. 44, Ball St. 13: Sean Clifford passed for 230 yards and a TD and ran for another to lead the Nittany Lions (2-0) over the Cardinals (1-1) in State College, Pennsylvania.

(13) Florida 42, South Florida 20: Anthony Richardson completed 3 of 3 passes for 152 yards and two TDs, and he added 115 yards and a TD on four carries to lead the Gators (2-0) past the Bulls (0-2) in Tampa, Florida.

Arkansas 40, (15) Texas 21: The Razorbacks (2-0) piled up 333 rushing yards and got touchdowns from four players in a win over the Longhorns (1-1) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

(18) Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7: Chez Mellusi ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, leading the Badgers (1-1) to a victory over the Eagles (0-2) in Madison, Wisconsin.

(19) Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14: Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns for the Hokies (2-0) en route to a victory over the Blue Raiders (1-1) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

(20) Mississippi 54, Austin Peay 17: Matt Corral passed for 281 yards and five touchdowns for the Rebels (2-0) in a win over the Governors (1-1) in Oxford, Mississippi.

(22) Miami 25, Appalachian St. 23: Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes (1-1) in a narrow victory over the Mountaineers (1-1) in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(24) North Carolina 59, Georgia St. 17: Sam Howell passed for 352 yards and three TDs for the Tar Heels in a rout of the Panthers (0-2) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

(25) Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0: Demetris Robertson scored three touchdowns as the Tigers (2-0) raced past the FCS’ Hornets (1-1) in Auburn, Alabama.

Associated Press