The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 58° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Week 2 scores

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 11, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Nonleague games listed in highest classification. Home team in bold.

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep (2-0, 1-0) 44, Eastmont 6

Central Valley (1-1, 1-0) 21, Lewis and Clark (1-1, 1-1) 0

University (1-1, 1-1) 28, Cheney (0-2, 0-2) 0

Ferris (2-0, 2-0) 55, Ridgeline (0-2, 0-2) 0

Mt. Spokane (1-0) at Mead (0-1), ppd.

2A

Lakeland (2-2) 42, West Valley (1-1) 13

Riverside (2-0) 21, Shadle Park (0-2) 13

North Central (1-0) 20, Grandview (0-1) 17

Rogers at Lakeside, late

Lewiston (2-0) 54, Clarkston (0-2) 13

Toppenish (1-0) 28, Pullman (0-2) 7

Lakeside at East Valley (1-0), ppd.

Northeast A

Newport (1-1) 48, Priest River (0-2) 8

Connell (1-1) 21, Deer Park (0-2) 6

Freeman (1-0) 42, St. Maries (0-3) 6

Colville (1-0) at Sandpoint (1-1), ppd.

Idaho

Post Falls (1-2) 42, Moses Lake (0-1) 26

Garfield (2-0) 42, Lake City (1-1) 2

West Valley (Yakima) (0-0) at Coeur d’Alene (1-1), ppd.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports