Week 2 scores
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 11, 2021
Nonleague games listed in highest classification. Home team in bold.
4A/3A
Gonzaga Prep (2-0, 1-0) 44, Eastmont 6
Central Valley (1-1, 1-0) 21, Lewis and Clark (1-1, 1-1) 0
University (1-1, 1-1) 28, Cheney (0-2, 0-2) 0
Ferris (2-0, 2-0) 55, Ridgeline (0-2, 0-2) 0
Mt. Spokane (1-0) at Mead (0-1), ppd.
2A
Lakeland (2-2) 42, West Valley (1-1) 13
Riverside (2-0) 21, Shadle Park (0-2) 13
North Central (1-0) 20, Grandview (0-1) 17
Rogers at Lakeside, late
Lewiston (2-0) 54, Clarkston (0-2) 13
Toppenish (1-0) 28, Pullman (0-2) 7
Lakeside at East Valley (1-0), ppd.
Northeast A
Newport (1-1) 48, Priest River (0-2) 8
Connell (1-1) 21, Deer Park (0-2) 6
Freeman (1-0) 42, St. Maries (0-3) 6
Colville (1-0) at Sandpoint (1-1), ppd.
Idaho
Post Falls (1-2) 42, Moses Lake (0-1) 26
Garfield (2-0) 42, Lake City (1-1) 2
West Valley (Yakima) (0-0) at Coeur d’Alene (1-1), ppd.
