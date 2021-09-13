The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 64° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Girl abducted from Florida at 6 finds her way back to mother 14 years later, police say

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 13, 2021

Lisa Maria Garza Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old girl abducted from Clermont in 2007 reunited with her mother last week in Texas at the U.S.-Mexico border after reaching out to her on social media, the police department said Monday.

Angelica Vences-Salgado told Clermont police that she received a message on Sept. 2 from someone claiming to be her missing daughter Jacqueline Hernandez, according to agency spokesperson Sgt. Erin Razo.

The teenager told Vences-Salgado that she was in Mexico and requested they meet at the point of entry in Laredo, Texas, on Friday, Razo said.

Vences-Salgado contacted Clermont police, who worked with local and federal agencies to verify Hernandez’s identity, Razo said.

But the statement from Clermont police omitted key details, including whether authorities are still pursuing Hernandez’s captors. It also didn’t explain how she made it back to the border or what had happened to her in the years since her abduction.

©2021 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.