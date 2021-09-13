The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Abby Jay scores twice to help Central Valley girls soccer top Mead

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 13, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Girls soccer

Central Valley 3, Mead 1: Abby Jay scored two goals and the visiting Bears (2-1) beat the Panthers (2-1) in a nonleague game. Zoe Crockett scored and assisted on both of Jay’s goals. Ayden Wells scored for Mead.

Clarkston 2, Ferris 1: Luella Skinner scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute and the visiting Bantams (2-2) beat the Saxons (2-1) in a nonleague game. Joanna Schnatterle scored Clarkston’s first goal on a penalty kick while goalkeeper Erika Pickett made 13 saves for the Bantams.

Pullman 9, Rogers 0: Hannah James scored two goals with an assist and the Greyhounds (3-1) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game. Ari Moreno added two goals for Pullman.

Ridgeline 5, East Valley 0: Preslie Young scored just 4 minutes in and the Falcons (2-1) shut out the visiting Knights (0-4) in a nonleague game. It was the first home win in program history. Natalie Thompson assisted on two goals.

North Central 4, Freeman 3: Emily Todd scored three goals and the visiting Wolfpack (2-1) beat the Scotties (3-2) in a nonleague game. Maya Turnbull scored North Central’s first goal of the game. Makayla Werner scored two goals for Freeman.

Gonzaga Prep 3, West Valley 0: Peyton Dixon and Mia Lewis combined for six saves and the Bullpups (4-0) shut out the visiting Eagles (2-1) in a nonleague game. Jennah Wanner Kaylee Kerr and Grace Kalua scored for G-Prep.

Moscow 6, Lakeland 0: Angela Lassen scored two second-half goals and the Bears (3-4-1) beat the visiting Hawks (0-3) in an Inland Empire League game on Monday. Megan Poler added two goals and an assist for Moscow.

Slowpitch

University 10, Central Valley 2: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Titans (2-1) topped the visiting Bears (0-3) in a GSL nonleague game. Jenna Williamson had four hits and Natalie Singer had three with a pair of RBIs for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 8, Rogers 2: Emma Myers hit a triple and two doubles and the Falcons (1-3) beat the visiting Pirates (1-3) in a nonleague game. Ridgeline pitcher Charley Palm had five strikeouts.

Mt. Spokane 13, Cheney 5: Gracie Boe went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the Wildcats (3-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-1) in a nonleague game. Payton Dressler added a single and two RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Adrian George hit a double for Cheney and drove in two runs.

Mead 24, North Central 0: Bailey Wilkins went 3 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBIs and the Panthers (3-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-2) in a nonleague game. Ella Baker went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Mead.

Lewis and Clark 10, Ferris 8: Olivia Boures had two hits including a triple and knocked in a run and the Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-1) in a nonleague game. Halie Resleff went 2 for 4 with an run-scoring double for LC. Jasmine Suwanmaneedang led Ferris with three hits, including a home run.

Shadle Park 25, Gonzaga Prep 18: Maddie Fager went 6 for 6 with two doubles and six RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (1-2) beat the Bullpups (0-3) in a GSL game. Rallye Chambers added five base hits and four RBIs for Shadle Park. Kayla Wende had three hits including a triple and drove in five runs for Gonzaga Prep.

