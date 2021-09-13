Prep roundup: Abby Jay scores twice to help Central Valley girls soccer top Mead

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls soccer

Central Valley 3, Mead 1: Abby Jay scored two goals and the visiting Bears (2-1) beat the Panthers (2-1) in a nonleague game. Zoe Crockett scored and assisted on both of Jay’s goals. Ayden Wells scored for Mead.

Clarkston 2, Ferris 1: Luella Skinner scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute and the visiting Bantams (2-2) beat the Saxons (2-1) in a nonleague game. Joanna Schnatterle scored Clarkston’s first goal on a penalty kick while goalkeeper Erika Pickett made 13 saves for the Bantams.

Pullman 9, Rogers 0: Hannah James scored two goals with an assist and the Greyhounds (3-1) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game. Ari Moreno added two goals for Pullman.

Ridgeline 5, East Valley 0: Preslie Young scored just 4 minutes in and the Falcons (2-1) shut out the visiting Knights (0-4) in a nonleague game. It was the first home win in program history. Natalie Thompson assisted on two goals.

North Central 4, Freeman 3: Emily Todd scored three goals and the visiting Wolfpack (2-1) beat the Scotties (3-2) in a nonleague game. Maya Turnbull scored North Central’s first goal of the game. Makayla Werner scored two goals for Freeman.

Gonzaga Prep 3, West Valley 0: Peyton Dixon and Mia Lewis combined for six saves and the Bullpups (4-0) shut out the visiting Eagles (2-1) in a nonleague game. Jennah Wanner Kaylee Kerr and Grace Kalua scored for G-Prep.

Moscow 6, Lakeland 0: Angela Lassen scored two second-half goals and the Bears (3-4-1) beat the visiting Hawks (0-3) in an Inland Empire League game on Monday. Megan Poler added two goals and an assist for Moscow.

Slowpitch

University 10, Central Valley 2: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Titans (2-1) topped the visiting Bears (0-3) in a GSL nonleague game. Jenna Williamson had four hits and Natalie Singer had three with a pair of RBIs for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 8, Rogers 2: Emma Myers hit a triple and two doubles and the Falcons (1-3) beat the visiting Pirates (1-3) in a nonleague game. Ridgeline pitcher Charley Palm had five strikeouts.

Mt. Spokane 13, Cheney 5: Gracie Boe went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the Wildcats (3-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-1) in a nonleague game. Payton Dressler added a single and two RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Adrian George hit a double for Cheney and drove in two runs.

Mead 24, North Central 0: Bailey Wilkins went 3 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBIs and the Panthers (3-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-2) in a nonleague game. Ella Baker went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Mead.

Lewis and Clark 10, Ferris 8: Olivia Boures had two hits including a triple and knocked in a run and the Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-1) in a nonleague game. Halie Resleff went 2 for 4 with an run-scoring double for LC. Jasmine Suwanmaneedang led Ferris with three hits, including a home run.

Shadle Park 25, Gonzaga Prep 18: Maddie Fager went 6 for 6 with two doubles and six RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (1-2) beat the Bullpups (0-3) in a GSL game. Rallye Chambers added five base hits and four RBIs for Shadle Park. Kayla Wende had three hits including a triple and drove in five runs for Gonzaga Prep.