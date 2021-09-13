Resolution would express Spokane’s support for resettling Afghan refugees

With hundreds expected to arrive in the coming months, the Spokane City Council will vote on a resolution Monday expressing support for the relocation of Afghan refugees here.

Though nonbinding, the resolution would formally state elected officials’ support for taking in those fleeing Afghanistan as the United States withdrew its military and the Taliban gained control last month.

The resolution notes the assistance that many Afghans provided to the U.S. military during its nearly 20-year war in the country.

“The City of Spokane recognizes the historic impact of the War in Afghanistan on our nation’s Armed Forces, and recognizes that the sons and daughters who left Spokane to serve in Afghanistan were aided and comforted by the very Afghan people who were guaranteed the salvation of immigration to the United States in exchange for their service alongside our service members,” the resolution states.

Mark Finney, director of World Relief Spokane, told The Spokesman-Review last month that he expects between 200 and 300 Afghans could arrive in Spokane in the coming months.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward told The Spokesman-Review that she’s been in contact with Finney about resettlement of refugees.

“The community has always been very welcoming of refugees,” Woodward said. “There’s a real desire to want to help these people.”

The City Council will consider the resolution at its weekly meeting to be held virtually Monday at 6 p.m.