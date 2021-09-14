Spokane County residents join lawsuit against Inslee over vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA — Eight Spokane County residents are among more than 80 Washington State Troopers, Department of Corrections officers, firefighters and other first responders suing Gov. Jay Inslee over his vaccine requirement.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court, claims Inslee exceeded his authority and violated their constitutional rights when he ordered most state employees, private health care workers and educators to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or lose their jobs unless they get an exemption. It asks the court to rule the mandate unconstitutional.

The Spokane County residents listed on the lawsuit include state troopers and two Spokane firefighters.

The lawsuit alleges Inslee exceeded the scope of his authority by issuing a mandate that should have been left up to the Legislature and local health districts. Additionally, it says the governor violated workers’ constitutional rights of life, liberty or property; privacy; religious freedom; and speech and assembly.

The mandate allows for religious and medical exemptions, but some workers worry they still will lose their jobs if they file for an exemption, according to the lawsuit.

Of the 2,300 Washington State Patrol employees, 373 have submitted religious exemptions. Of those, 215 have already been approved for commissioned officers, and 69 have been approved for civil servants, according to spokesperson Chris Loftis.

All 22 requested medical exemptions have been approved, he said.

Another lawsuit over the mandate was filed last month by the largest union representing state employees. The Washington Federation of State Employees represents 47,000 state workers.

Within 24 hours of filing the lawsuit which asked for an extension to the Oct. 18 deadline, Inslee’s office and the union’s team were back at the bargaining table, reaching a deal last week.

It gives workers an extra personal day for 2022 and allows those who wish to retire before receiving a vaccine to do so. If those wishing to get an exemption are awaiting on a decision by Oct. 18, they will not lose pay until the decision is final. If they do not get the exemption, they have 45 days to become fully vaccinated.

That agreement only covers the state employees that the Washington Federation of State employees represents. Other unions, such as those representing state troopers or Department of Corrections officers, are still in the bargaining process.

Inslee told reporters last week he thought the agreement reached with WFSE was a good template to use for other unions currently bargaining the vaccine’s impacts.

Despite the new lawsuit, deadlines to get first doses continue to pass.

Monday was the last day to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in order to be considered fully vaccinated by the Oct. 18 deadline. The deadline to get the first dose of Moderna passed on Sept. 6.

Those still unvaccinated could still get the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which can be received as late as Oct. 4 in order to be covered under the mandate. As of last Tuesday, the state had a total of 53,031 Johnson and Johnson doses available. The state ordered an additional 38,200 doses over the weekend.

Department of Health spokesperson Shelby Anderson said the federal government has assured the state that there will not be supply concerns for vaccines, including the Johnson and Johnson dose.

S-R reporters Arielle Dreher and Emma Epperly contributed to this report.