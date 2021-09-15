On the Air
Wed., Sept. 15, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:30 p.m.: ARCA Series: Bush’s Beans 200 FS1
4 p.m.: GT Europe: Endurance Cup CBS Sports
6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: UNOH 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Colorado at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh MLB
12:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco OR L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox MLB
3:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at Texas MLB
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU
5 p.m.: Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Washington NFL
Golf
Noon: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
Soccer, college men
7 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12
Soccer, women
4:30 p.m.: International friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Washington 1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.