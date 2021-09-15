The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 p.m.: ARCA Series: Bush’s Beans 200 FS1

4 p.m.: GT Europe: Endurance Cup CBS Sports

6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: UNOH 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Colorado at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh MLB

12:30 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco OR L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox MLB

3:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at Texas MLB

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman ESPNU

5 p.m.: Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Washington NFL

Golf

Noon: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf

Soccer, college men

7 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12

Soccer, women

4:30 p.m.: International friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Washington 1080-AM

All events subject to change

