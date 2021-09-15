Reader Photo: Flirty moose rebuffed

Buck Domitrovich took this photo of a moose “after a good night’s rain” at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.

The moose ripped a small bush out of the ground to show off for his nearby “moose lady friends,” although “they paid him little mind,” Domitrovich wrote.

