UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Food City 300 NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: UCF at Louisville ESPN

6 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois FS1

Football, high school

4 p.m.: American Heritage Plantation at Edna Karr ESPN2

7 p.m.: Bishop Gorman at Hamilton ESPNU

7 p.m.: West Valley at East Valley SWX

Golf

Noon: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf

6:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Sanford Invitational Golf

Soccer, men

Noon: Leeds United at Newcastle United NBC Sports

4 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami FS1

Volleyball, college women

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

1 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Bass Pro Shops Night Race NBC Sports

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Fox

4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

Boxing

4 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1

6 p.m.: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Brandon Figueroa SHO

Football, college

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Miami ABC

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Indiana ESPN

9 a.m.: Coastal Carolina at Buffalo ESPN2

9 a.m.: Boston College at Temple ESPNU

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Oklahoma Fox

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at West Virginia FS1

9 a.m.: Howard vs. Hampton NBC Sports

11:30 a.m.: Purdue at Notre Dame NBC

Noon: San Diego at Montana State SWX

12:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson ABC

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Florida CBS

12:30 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Washington State Fox

12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Ohio State FS1

1 p.m.: Mississippi State at Memphis ESPN2

1 p.m.: Colorado State at Toledo ESPNU

1:15 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington Pac-12

4 p.m.: South Carolina at Georgia ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Penn State ABC

5 p.m.: Tulane at Mississippi State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Stanford at Vanderbilt ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Boise State FS1

7:15 p.m.: Arizona State at BYU ESPN

9:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Hawaii FS1

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: Dutch Open Golf

Noon: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf

6:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Sanford Invitational Golf

Horse racing

2:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Brentford at Wolves NBC Sports

7 a.m.: TBA NBC Sports

7 a.m.: TBA USA

9:30 a.m.: Everton at Aston Villa NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: USC at Washington State 920-AM

11:15 a.m.: Whitworth at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1230-AM

11:30 a.m.: Oregon at Idaho 92.5-FM

Noon: EWU at Western Illinois 700-AM

Football, high school

1 p.m.: Mead at University 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Laguna Seca NBC

1:30 p.m.: NHRA Fox

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati TBS

11 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

1 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Las Vegas at Phoenix ABC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh CBS

10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Indianapolis Fox

1:25 p.m.: Tennessee at Seattle CBS

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA: Dutch Open Golf

Noon: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf

6:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Sanford Invitational Golf

Horse racing

11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, men, PLL playoffs

9 a.m.: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos NBC

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Manchester United at West Ham United NBC Sports

1 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union ESPN

4:30 p.m.: MLS: LAFC at Portland FS1

Softball, Athletes Unlimited

9 a.m.: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish FS1

Volleyball, college women

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio State ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

4 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Tennessee at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore 700-AM

All events subject to change

