UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 17, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Food City 300 NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: UCF at Louisville ESPN
6 p.m.: Maryland at Illinois FS1
Football, high school
4 p.m.: American Heritage Plantation at Edna Karr ESPN2
7 p.m.: Bishop Gorman at Hamilton ESPNU
7 p.m.: West Valley at East Valley SWX
Golf
Noon: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
6:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Sanford Invitational Golf
Soccer, men
Noon: Leeds United at Newcastle United NBC Sports
4 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami FS1
Volleyball, college women
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
1 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Bass Pro Shops Night Race NBC Sports
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Fox
4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
Boxing
4 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FS1
6 p.m.: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Brandon Figueroa SHO
Football, college
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Miami ABC
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Indiana ESPN
9 a.m.: Coastal Carolina at Buffalo ESPN2
9 a.m.: Boston College at Temple ESPNU
9 a.m.: Nebraska at Oklahoma Fox
9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at West Virginia FS1
9 a.m.: Howard vs. Hampton NBC Sports
11:30 a.m.: Purdue at Notre Dame NBC
Noon: San Diego at Montana State SWX
12:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson ABC
12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Florida CBS
12:30 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Washington State Fox
12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Ohio State FS1
1 p.m.: Mississippi State at Memphis ESPN2
1 p.m.: Colorado State at Toledo ESPNU
1:15 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington Pac-12
4 p.m.: South Carolina at Georgia ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Penn State ABC
5 p.m.: Tulane at Mississippi State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Stanford at Vanderbilt ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Boise State FS1
7:15 p.m.: Arizona State at BYU ESPN
9:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Hawaii FS1
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: Dutch Open Golf
Noon: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
6:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Sanford Invitational Golf
Horse racing
2:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series NBC Sports
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Brentford at Wolves NBC Sports
7 a.m.: TBA NBC Sports
7 a.m.: TBA USA
9:30 a.m.: Everton at Aston Villa NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: USC at Washington State 920-AM
11:15 a.m.: Whitworth at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 1230-AM
11:30 a.m.: Oregon at Idaho 92.5-FM
Noon: EWU at Western Illinois 700-AM
Football, high school
1 p.m.: Mead at University 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Laguna Seca NBC
1:30 p.m.: NHRA Fox
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati TBS
11 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
1 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Las Vegas at Phoenix ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh CBS
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Indianapolis Fox
1:25 p.m.: Tennessee at Seattle CBS
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA: Dutch Open Golf
Noon: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
6:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Sanford Invitational Golf
Horse racing
11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, men, PLL playoffs
9 a.m.: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos NBC
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Manchester United at West Ham United NBC Sports
1 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union ESPN
4:30 p.m.: MLS: LAFC at Portland FS1
Softball, Athletes Unlimited
9 a.m.: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish FS1
Volleyball, college women
11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Ohio State ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
4 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Tennessee at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore 700-AM
All events subject to change
