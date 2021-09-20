Washington State/Cal kickoff time set at 2:30 p.m.
UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 20, 2021
PULLMAN – The Washington State football team will play at least four consecutive afternoon games this season, a rarity for a program that usually kicks off late.
The Cougars announced Monday afternoon that their game time vs. Cal on Oct. 2 has been set at 2:30 p.m.
WSU kicked off against Portland State in Week 2 at 3 p.m., then followed that up with a 12:30 p.m. home game vs. Southern Cal. The Cougs and Utah Utes are slated to meet at 11:30 a.m. PDT on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
In recent years, WSU has played three or four afternoon games per season, with the rest of its contests usually beginning after 6 p.m.
Six of the kickoff times for the Cougars’ following seven games remain to be determined. WSU and Arizona will play at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Pullman.
