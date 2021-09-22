Netflix acquires Dahl’s works

LONDON – Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The video streaming giant said Wednesday it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to the author’s characters and stories.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal builds on a partnership struck in 2018 to create a slate of animated TV series, under which “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is getting a reboot by Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, and Netflix is working with Sony on an adaptation of “Matilda the Musical.”

The new deal paves the way for Netflix to bring all of the author’s back catalogue to screens.

Pyth mistake crashes Bitcoin

Bitcoin slid about 90% earlier this week on a data network run by several of Wall Street’s biggest players after their computers bungled basic computations.

The Pyth Network briefly reported in error on Monday that the digital currency had plunged to $5,402, far below its level everywhere else.

In a subsequent autopsy of the incident, Pyth said two unidentified firms that supply data to the platform encountered trouble dealing with decimals, causing them to report extremely low bitcoin prices.

Those incorrect numbers got averaged with Bitcoin prices from nine other Pyth contributors, leading to the inaccurate result.

From wire reports