The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 55° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland MLB

12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

1 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona MLB

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago ESPN2

7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix ESPN2

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Marshall at Appalachian St. ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Alcorn State at Ark.-Pine Bluff ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Carolina at Houston NFL

Golf, Ryder Cup

2 p.m.: Opening Ceremony Golf

Swimming, ISL

11 a.m.: Match 9 CBS Sports

Triathlon, Super League

4 p.m.: Championship Series CBS Sports

Volleyball, college women

6 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: Ferris at Lewis and Clark 700-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Carolina at Houston 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.