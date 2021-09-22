On the Air
Wed., Sept. 22, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland MLB
12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
1 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona MLB
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati MLB
7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago ESPN2
7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix ESPN2
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Marshall at Appalachian St. ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Alcorn State at Ark.-Pine Bluff ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Carolina at Houston NFL
Golf, Ryder Cup
2 p.m.: Opening Ceremony Golf
Swimming, ISL
11 a.m.: Match 9 CBS Sports
Triathlon, Super League
4 p.m.: Championship Series CBS Sports
Volleyball, college women
6 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: Ferris at Lewis and Clark 700-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Carolina at Houston 1080-AM
All events subject to change
