Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 24, 2021
Auto Racing
NASCAR RaceDay – NCWTS 5 p.m. (FS1)
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Playoff Race at Las Vegas. 6 p.m. (FS1)
Formula 1 Racing
VTB Russian Grand Prix, Practice 3. 1:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
Formula 1 Racing
VTB Russian Grand Prix, Qualyfing. 4:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
Baseball
Mariners Pregame
6 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels. 6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
9:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Football
CFL Football
Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Golf
Live From the Ryder Cup
3 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)
2020 Ryder Cup
Day 2. 5 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)
Soccer
Premier League Mornings
4 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Premier League Soccer
Chelsea vs Manchester City. 4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
