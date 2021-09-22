The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 71° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 24, 2021

Auto Racing

NASCAR RaceDay – NCWTS 5 p.m. (FS1)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Playoff Race at Las Vegas. 6 p.m. (FS1)

Formula 1 Racing

VTB Russian Grand Prix, Practice 3. 1:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Formula 1 Racing

VTB Russian Grand Prix, Qualyfing. 4:55 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Baseball

Mariners Pregame

6 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels. 6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

9:30 p.m. (ROOT)

Football

CFL Football

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Golf

Live From the Ryder Cup

3 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)

2020 Ryder Cup

Day 2. 5 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)

Soccer

Premier League Mornings

4 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Premier League Soccer

Chelsea vs Manchester City. 4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.