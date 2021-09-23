CORRECTION
Thu., Sept. 23, 2021
Tinsley photographed whimsical birds
Jesse Tinsley, a photographer for The Spokesman-Review, shot the photos of whimsical wooden birds made by avid woodworker Lawrence Killingsworth. The pandemic project story appears in the Voice sections today, but fails to credit a photographer, due to a page design editor’s error.
