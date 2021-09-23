S-R Hunting Outlook 2021: Ten tips for safe firearm handling while hunting

Staff Reports

With many hunters heading outdoors with firearms, it is a good time to think about gun safety.

In each of the past few years, about 450,000 people hunted in Idaho and more than 100,000 in Washington. Even with that many people in the field, there are typically very few, if any, hunting accidents involving firearms.

“Although there are very few firearm-related hunting accidents, especially relative to the number of hunters we have every year in Idaho, one of the most common causes of the accidents we have is a firearm being loaded when it shouldn’t be — such as putting it into or removing it from a vehicle — or while navigating through rough terrain,” said Brenda Beckley, hunter and angler recruitment manager at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release. “These types of accidents are easy to avoid if you adhere to basic firearm safety principles.”

In the hopes of avoiding any firearm accidents this fall, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game offers these gun safety tips: