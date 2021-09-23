From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Abraham A. Galindo Marchand and Bernadette F. Agapith, both of Las Vegas.

Kristafer K. Jangula-Whitfield and Eilisanne M. I. Smith, both of Spokane.

Angel A. R. Campusano, of Santa Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, and Sydney N. Frogge, of Spokane Valley.

Vitaliy Svirgun, of Spokane Valley, and Karina L. Chernioglo, of Hayden.

Arti Mattala and Vallynn Jorlanin, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Douglass Properties LLC v. Mike Treasure, restitution of premises.

Roger M. Rubert, et al., v. First Interstate Bank, seeking quiet title.

George Daniel v. Dmitriy Pashkov, seizure of property from a commission of a crime.

Chelsea R. Ross v. Simon C. Bailey, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

US Bank NA v. James Murray, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Robert E. Holland, money claimed owed.

Patricia Brookshire v. Connie Dullanty, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. James Engle, complaint.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Carol L. Austen, complaint.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Verlin G. Blum, complaint.

Affinity at Billings LLC, et al., v. Kaycan LTD, complaint for damages.

Alexandria Martz v. Danielle Price, et al., complaint.

Alan Stadtmueller v. City of Spokane, complaint.

Terie A. Good v. Thomas Schultz and Acme Hardwood Flooring, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tahelei, Sahab H. and Abedalwahed, Hafedh H.

Epefanio, Titus V. and Jessica R.

Ebert, Lacey M. and Craig A.

James, Zacaria W. and Desiree N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Shappa J. Baker, 44; $5,692.89 restitution, 240 months in prison, 24-36 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault, first-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

David M. Macinnes, also known as David L. Horner, $8,123.35 restitution, 78 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide (DUI).

Emanuel I. Hernandez, 38; $800 restitution, three months in jail with credit given for 83 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Noah S. Patton, 36; $150 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Steven P. White, 44; 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jeffrey S. Cannata, 47; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Elijah T. Lange, 26; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and violation of order.

Christopher M. Winkler, 35; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Johnny J. Castillo, 37; $1,000 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and second-degree theft.

Samuel Jeson, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.