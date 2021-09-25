The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Tryson Town helps Shadle Park down East Valley in GSL 2A football

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 25, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Grater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Football

Shadle Park 35, East Valley 14: Tryson Town rushed for 201 yards with two touchdowns and the Highlanders (2-1, 2-0) defeated the Knights (1-1, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Natreven Dickerson threw for 74 yards and two touchdowns for Shadle Park.

Coeur d’Alene 27, Skyview (WA) 17: Gunner Giulio and Robert Collier scored short touchdown runs and the Vikings (3-1) defeated the Storm (3-1) in a nonleague game at Roos Field.

Girls Soccer

Lakeside (WA) vs Quincy: The Jackrabbits (3-2) topped the Eagles (3-2) in a nonleague match.

Northwest Christian vs Riverside: The Rams (5-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (3-2-1) in a nonleague match.

Volleyball

Northport 3, Republic 1: The Mustangs (4-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-1) 20-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B match.

Curlew 3, Inchelium 1: Emma Baker had eight kills and two blocks and the visiting Cougars (3-2) beat the Hornets (0-2) 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B game.

Cusick 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: The visiting Panthers (2-2) beat the Lions (1-2) 25-21, 25-11, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B game.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Valley Christian 0: The visiting Warriors (2-0) beat the Panthers (2-1) 25-16, 25-19, 25-13 in a Northeast 1B match.

Wellpinit 3, Harrington 2: Wellpinit (1-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-4) in a nonleague match.

Cross country

Ara Clark led the Sandpoint girls to a team title at the Connell invitational with a first-place time of 20:16. Mt. Spokane’s Luke Zwiesler won the boys race at 16:31, while Coeur d’Alene took the boys team title. 

