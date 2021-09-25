Prep roundup: Tryson Town helps Shadle Park down East Valley in GSL 2A football
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 25, 2021
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Grater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Football
Shadle Park 35, East Valley 14: Tryson Town rushed for 201 yards with two touchdowns and the Highlanders (2-1, 2-0) defeated the Knights (1-1, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Natreven Dickerson threw for 74 yards and two touchdowns for Shadle Park.
Coeur d’Alene 27, Skyview (WA) 17: Gunner Giulio and Robert Collier scored short touchdown runs and the Vikings (3-1) defeated the Storm (3-1) in a nonleague game at Roos Field.
Girls Soccer
Lakeside (WA) vs Quincy: The Jackrabbits (3-2) topped the Eagles (3-2) in a nonleague match.
Northwest Christian vs Riverside: The Rams (5-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (3-2-1) in a nonleague match.
Volleyball
Northport 3, Republic 1: The Mustangs (4-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-1) 20-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B match.
Curlew 3, Inchelium 1: Emma Baker had eight kills and two blocks and the visiting Cougars (3-2) beat the Hornets (0-2) 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B game.
Cusick 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: The visiting Panthers (2-2) beat the Lions (1-2) 25-21, 25-11, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B game.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Valley Christian 0: The visiting Warriors (2-0) beat the Panthers (2-1) 25-16, 25-19, 25-13 in a Northeast 1B match.
Wellpinit 3, Harrington 2: Wellpinit (1-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-4) in a nonleague match.
Cross country
Ara Clark led the Sandpoint girls to a team title at the Connell invitational with a first-place time of 20:16. Mt. Spokane’s Luke Zwiesler won the boys race at 16:31, while Coeur d’Alene took the boys team title.
