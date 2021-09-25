Prep roundup: Tryson Town helps Shadle Park down East Valley in GSL 2A football

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Grater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Shadle Park 35, East Valley 14: Tryson Town rushed for 201 yards with two touchdowns and the Highlanders (2-1, 2-0) defeated the Knights (1-1, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Natreven Dickerson threw for 74 yards and two touchdowns for Shadle Park.

Coeur d’Alene 27, Skyview (WA) 17: Gunner Giulio and Robert Collier scored short touchdown runs and the Vikings (3-1) defeated the Storm (3-1) in a nonleague game at Roos Field.

Girls Soccer

Lakeside (WA) vs Quincy: The Jackrabbits (3-2) topped the Eagles (3-2) in a nonleague match.

Northwest Christian vs Riverside: The Rams (5-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (3-2-1) in a nonleague match.

Volleyball

Northport 3, Republic 1: The Mustangs (4-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-1) 20-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B match.

Curlew 3, Inchelium 1: Emma Baker had eight kills and two blocks and the visiting Cougars (3-2) beat the Hornets (0-2) 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B game.

Cusick 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: The visiting Panthers (2-2) beat the Lions (1-2) 25-21, 25-11, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B game.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Valley Christian 0: The visiting Warriors (2-0) beat the Panthers (2-1) 25-16, 25-19, 25-13 in a Northeast 1B match.

Wellpinit 3, Harrington 2: Wellpinit (1-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (0-4) in a nonleague match.

Cross country

Ara Clark led the Sandpoint girls to a team title at the Connell invitational with a first-place time of 20:16. Mt. Spokane’s Luke Zwiesler won the boys race at 16:31, while Coeur d’Alene took the boys team title.