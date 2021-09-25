Three dead, 50 hurt after Spokane-bound Amtrak cross-country train, the Empire Builder, derails in Montana

Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mont. — An Amtrak train on the famed Empire Builder route that stops in Spokane derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, killing three people, local media reported.

Five cars of the Empire Builder, which runs from Seattle to Chicago, derailed about 4 p.m. between the Havre and Shelby, Montana, authorities reported. Three people are confirmed dead, KHQ reported. The New York Times reported some 50 other people are injured.

The lauded cross-country route just restarted in May after a pandemic pause. The scenic trip with 29 stops has long been a favorite of train enthusiasts and picked back up thanks to coronavirus aid Congress passed.

Amtrak, meanwhile, celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier in the spring.

The train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, he said.

Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Megan Vandervest, a passenger on the train who was going to visit a friend in Seattle, told the New York Times that she was awakened by the derailment.

“My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing,” said Vandervest, who is from Minneapolis. “My second thought was that’s crazy. We wouldn’t be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.”

She told the Times that the car behind hers was tilted over, the one behind that was entirely tipped over, and the three cars behind that “had completely fallen off the tracks and were detached from the train.”

Speaking from the Liberty County Senior Center, where passengers were being taken, Vandervest said it felt like “extreme turbulence on a plane.”

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks. It was a sunny fall day with dozens of people standing or sitting alongside the track, some with luggage.