Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 28, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Corey J. Duncan and Ashley M. Hawkins, both of Spokane.
Niehls A. Ingram and Briana N. Martens, both of Spokane.
Bracken R. Sorensen and Erin M. McCune, both of Colbert.
Alexander K. Rihn and Riley N. Englin, both of Spokane.
Joshua M. Wills and Casey L. Pruitt, both of Spokane.
Oliver P. Walker and Sida T. Thach, both of Spokane.
Jared L. Lacroix and Rowan I. Trout, both of Moscow.
James F. Eastman and Jamie R. Walker, both of Spokane.
Kenyatta M. Davenport and Taylor J. Strasser, both of Spokane.
Kergan O. T. Boone and Zoey L. Kopelman, both of Spokane.
Justin R. Purcell and Kendalyn R. Sanders, both of Spokane.
Steven D. Galliher and Lindsey M. Rae, both of Spokane Valley
Conner M. Desmond and Thavy Chan, both of Spokane.
Brandon J. Edwards and Nicole Lee, both of Dalton Gardens.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
R&R Family Properties LLC v. Randi D. Beck, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Fitzgerald, Margaret E. and Evans, William V.
Jorgensen, Kevin and Nicole E.
Kim, Sandra E. Y. and Edward D.
Turntine, Tishayla T. and Hamblin, Sharonica M.
Webber, Spencer L. and Nevers, Taytum E.
Sheil, Lyndsey B. and Speck, Dominique J.
Zech, Zacharih L. and Munck, Sandy L.
Hunter, Alix N. and Paul R.
Mindrup, Thomas A. and Denton, Jami M.
Lowrance, Andrew S. and Debra L.
Van de Graaf, Sarah L. and Casey W.
Calhoon, Diana M. and Ansorge, Jesse C.
Helfer, Brandon K. and Martindale, Kayla R.
Flower, Rosalyn J. and Decker, Brandon W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Troy D. Ireton, 53; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Ziva D. Filipov, 59; $15 fine, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Aimee L. Crigger, 21; $750 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Richard L. Haine Jr., 42; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Christian Lopez-Zambrano, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jeffrey R. Briggs, 46; $750 fine, five days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Robert G. McCollum, 41; 90 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 60 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Dawn M. Stovern, 53; $2,750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Austin D. Taylor, 26; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Donna Wilson
Taylor D. McLucas Johnston, 31; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 18 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.