From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Corey J. Duncan and Ashley M. Hawkins, both of Spokane.

Niehls A. Ingram and Briana N. Martens, both of Spokane.

Bracken R. Sorensen and Erin M. McCune, both of Colbert.

Alexander K. Rihn and Riley N. Englin, both of Spokane.

Joshua M. Wills and Casey L. Pruitt, both of Spokane.

Oliver P. Walker and Sida T. Thach, both of Spokane.

Jared L. Lacroix and Rowan I. Trout, both of Moscow.

James F. Eastman and Jamie R. Walker, both of Spokane.

Kenyatta M. Davenport and Taylor J. Strasser, both of Spokane.

Kergan O. T. Boone and Zoey L. Kopelman, both of Spokane.

Justin R. Purcell and Kendalyn R. Sanders, both of Spokane.

Steven D. Galliher and Lindsey M. Rae, both of Spokane Valley

Conner M. Desmond and Thavy Chan, both of Spokane.

Brandon J. Edwards and Nicole Lee, both of Dalton Gardens.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

R&R Family Properties LLC v. Randi D. Beck, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fitzgerald, Margaret E. and Evans, William V.

Jorgensen, Kevin and Nicole E.

Kim, Sandra E. Y. and Edward D.

Turntine, Tishayla T. and Hamblin, Sharonica M.

Webber, Spencer L. and Nevers, Taytum E.

Sheil, Lyndsey B. and Speck, Dominique J.

Zech, Zacharih L. and Munck, Sandy L.

Hunter, Alix N. and Paul R.

Mindrup, Thomas A. and Denton, Jami M.

Lowrance, Andrew S. and Debra L.

Van de Graaf, Sarah L. and Casey W.

Calhoon, Diana M. and Ansorge, Jesse C.

Helfer, Brandon K. and Martindale, Kayla R.

Flower, Rosalyn J. and Decker, Brandon W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Troy D. Ireton, 53; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Ziva D. Filipov, 59; $15 fine, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Aimee L. Crigger, 21; $750 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Richard L. Haine Jr., 42; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Christian Lopez-Zambrano, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeffrey R. Briggs, 46; $750 fine, five days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert G. McCollum, 41; 90 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 60 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dawn M. Stovern, 53; $2,750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Austin D. Taylor, 26; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Taylor D. McLucas Johnston, 31; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 18 months probation, fourth-degree assault.