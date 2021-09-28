Washington State true freshman defensive lineman Xavier Young enters transfer portal

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State true freshman defensive tackle Xavier Young has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a report Tuesday from 247Sports’ portal tracking page on Twitter.

Young has not appeared in a game for the Cougars this season.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder from Tallahassee, Florida, was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com, which ranked Young as the No. 68 prep strong-side defensive end in the country and the No. 133 defensive lineman nationally.

He was mentioned a couple of times during fall camp for his potential. According to Cougfan.com, coach Nick Rolovich said in February that Young could either play edge or on the inside, but the Cougars liked him best as a defensive tackle.

“The ability flashes on film, no doubt,” Rolovich said. “I love him as a kid, probably one where we can get him to a size with his twitchiness and effort level, to be a dominant three (technique).”

Young committed to WSU in May 2020, choosing the Cougs over offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State and Southern Mississippi, according to 247Sports.com.