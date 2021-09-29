Full Washington State men’s hoops schedule unveiled

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Nationally televised games highlight Washington State’s men’s basketball schedule, announced Wednesday.

The Pac-12 Conference revealed tipoff times and TV designations for each of its men’s basketball programs. WSU will be featured on a big stage several times during its most anticipated season in recent memory.

The Cougars open play at noon on Nov. 9 in Beasley Coliseum against Alcorn State. They begin Pac-12 competition at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Arizona State and close their regular season on March 5 at home against Oregon at 1 p.m. in front of a major CBS audience. Two days earlier, they host Oregon State at 8 p.m. on FS1.

The final three games of February should be ones to watch. WSU heads to Los Angeles to meet UCLA at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 on FS1, then crosses town on Feb. 20 for an 8 p.m. game against Southern Cal, which also will air on FS1. WSU travels to Seattle for a 3 p.m. tip on Feb. 26 against Washington (Pac-12 Network).

WSU plays on FS1 five times and six of its games will be broadcast on ESPN networks. The Pac-12 Networks will air all 11 of the Cougars’ nonconference games and eight Pac-12 contests.

WSU entertains Apple Cup rival Washington at 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 on ESPNU. The Cougars and Idaho Vandals square off at UI’s new ICCU Arena at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 on ESPN+.

Nationally televised games include: vs. Colorado at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 (ESPN2/U); vs. Colorado at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 (FS1); vs. Arizona at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 (FS1); and vs. Arizona State at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 (ESPN2/U).

The Cougs host three nonconference teams that each qualified last year for the NCAA Tournament. WSU plays UC Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15, Winthrop at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 and Eastern Washington at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. WSU also will take on Boise State for the first time in 14 years when the teams meet in Spokane at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The Pac-12 Tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 9-12.

WSU went 14-13 overall last season and 7-12 in conference play, topping five NCAA Tournament qualifiers, including national runner-up UCLA and Sweet 16 entrants Oregon and Oregon State. The Cougars this season are expected by college hoops pundits to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth in the third year under coach Kyle Smith.

Full schedule

November – 9: vs. Alcorn State, noon, P12N. 12: vs. Seattle U, 7 p.m., P12N. 15: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m., P12N. 18: at Idaho, 6 p.m., ESPN+. 22: vs. Winthrop, 6 p.m., P12N. 27: vs. Eastern Washington, 4:30 p.m., P12N.

December – 1: at Arizona State, 4:30 p.m., P12N. 4: vs. USC, 3 p.m., P12N. 8: vs. Weber State, 7 p.m., P12N. 11: vs. South Dakota State, noon, P12N. 15: vs. New Mexico State, 7 p.m. (in Spokane), P12N. 18: vs. Northern Colorado, 1 p.m., P12N. 22: vs. Boise State, 5 p.m. (in Spokane), P12N. 29: vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPNU.

January – 6: at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2/U. 8: at Utah, 3 p.m., P12N. 12: vs. Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPNU. 15: vs. Cal, 1 p.m., P12N. 20: at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., P12N. 22: at Oregon State, 5 p.m., ESPNU. 26: vs. Utah, 7 p.m., P12N. 30: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m., FS1.

February – 3: at Stanford, 6 p.m., P12N. 5: at Cal, 1 p.m., P12N. 10: vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., FS1. 12: vs. Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN2/U. 17: at UCLA, 8 p.m., FS1. 20: at USC, 4:30 p.m., FS1. 26: at Washington, 3 p.m., P12N.

March – 3: vs. Oregon State, 8 p.m., FS1. 5: vs. Oregon, 1 p.m., CBS. 9-12: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas, P12N/FS1/Fox.