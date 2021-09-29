Officials: Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Maple Valley
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 29, 2021
Associated Press
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Maple Valley, officials said.
Puget Sound fire units responded around 4:20 p.m. to the 28300 block of 216th Avenue in Maple Valley for the collision, KIRO of Seattle reported.
Spokespeople with BNSF Railway and the King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the pedestrian was hit by an empty train heading eastbound and died at the scene.
The road was closed while officials investigated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.