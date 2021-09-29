The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 47° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Transportation

Officials: Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Maple Valley

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 29, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Maple Valley, officials said.

Puget Sound fire units responded around 4:20 p.m. to the 28300 block of 216th Avenue in Maple Valley for the collision, KIRO of Seattle reported.

Spokespeople with BNSF Railway and the King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the pedestrian was hit by an empty train heading eastbound and died at the scene.

The road was closed while officials investigated.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Transportation