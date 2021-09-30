Business beat

Banking

Mountain West Bank has hired Jason Gentry as vice president and commercial lending relationship manager in its Spokane Valley Financial Center. Gentry has been with Mountain West Bank for nine years as a commercial and residential lender and lending branch manager at several banks. Prior to his career in banking, Gentry worked in the grocery industry, most recently as a store manager.

Marketing

Spokane ad agency and web design firm Klündt Hosmer has made two staff changes. Tiffany Patterson was promoted to senior graphic designed. Patterson has served as an illustrator and graphic designer at the firm since 2016. In her new role, she will lead Klündt Hosmer’s design team with art direction and technical oversight.

Ryan Hildahl was hired as a digital marketing coordinator upon completing his summer internship with the firm. Hildahl is a graduate of Whitworth University. In his new position, Hildahl will work on marketing campaigns, reporting, search engine optimization services and social media management.