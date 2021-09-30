Music calendar: Tracy Byrd, Beyond Wonderland, Doobie Brothers and Black Label Society

Beyond Wonderland – Friday and Saturday. Electronic dance music. Rescheduled from June 18-19. Original tickets valid. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. Starting at $139. (509) 785-6262.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Brian Jacobs – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Silver Smile (First Friday) – Silver Smile, Spokane-based band formed by Jay and Brooke Condiotti. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Whim Wine Bar, 808 W. Main Ave. (509) 242-3945.

The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour – Pop/rock. With Michael McDonald. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $59.50-$199.50. (800) 325-7328.

WSU Faculty Artist Series: Octubafest – Featuring Chris Dickey on tuba and euphonium. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Loudermilk – Rock. With the Ladybird Unition and Dust Moth. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18. (206) 499-9173.

Big Phatty and the Inhalers – Blues rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Tonedevil Brothers – Bluegrass, blues and Americana performed on modern harp guitars. Friday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Last Call Band – Rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Bullhead Saloon, 10211 S. Electric Ave., Four Lakes.

Redline Syndicate – Alternative rock. With Bombshell Molly. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Oktoberfest – Beer, food and live performances by Royale, Echo Elysium and Rusty Jackson. Saturday, Noon-10 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

GS3 Presents Rocktoberfest – Rock. Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

1800 Young Smoke and Friends – Hip-hop. With Topp. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Tennis – Indie pop. With Molly Burch. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$25. (866) 468-7623.

Roctober – Featuring Innocents Torn, Drastic Down, Skulburger and Seth Myzel Band. Saturday, 8 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Spokane String Quartet: Return to the Stage – Performing: “String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, K. 421” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; “Novelleten” by Frank Bridge; and “String Quartet in D Major, Op. 44 No. 1” by Felix Mendelssohn. Sunday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $20 adults; $16 seniors; $12 children. (509) 624-1200.

Tracy Bird – Country. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$69. (509) 481-2800.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

WSU Guest Recital – Featuring Jim Stephenson. Monday, 7:30 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Black Label Society: Doom Trooping Over North America Tour – Metal. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$37. (866) 468-7623.

WSU Faculty Artist Series: Keri McCarthy – On oboe. Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

UI Concert: Tempest Trio – Presented by the Auditorium Chamber Music Series. Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. (208) 885-6231.

Shovels & Rope: The Bare Bones Tour – Folk duo. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $29.50-$33. (206) 499-9173.

WSU Symphonic Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble – Featuring works by Jennifer Jolley and Frank Ticheli as well as composers-in-residence James Stephenson and Zachery Meier. Wednesday, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

The Blue Stones – Indie rock. With Maybird. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

RIVVRS – Folk. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-$12. (206) 499-9173.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country/rock. Oct. 8 and 9, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

UI Concert: “Silver & Gold Beneath the Waves” by Dan Bukvich – This debut march is presented by the Lionel Hampton School of Music and USS Idaho Commissioning Committee celebrating the commissioning of the USS Idaho Nuclear Submarine and performed by the University of Idaho Wind Ensemble under the direction of Mark Thiele. Oct. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. (208) 885-6231.

Ron Keiper Trio – Jazz. Oct. 8, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Joshy Soul – Singer-songwriter/pop/soul. With Thom.ko. Oct. 8, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Tyler Rich – Country. Shy Carter. Oct. 8, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$22. (866) 468-7623.

Colby Acuff – Singer-songwriter. Oct. 8, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.