This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty (Holt)

2. “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

3. “Bewilderment: A Novel,” Richard Powers Norton

4. “Harlem Shuffle: A Novel,” Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

5. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates,” Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

6. “Under the Whispering Door,” T.J. Klune (Tor)

7. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel,” Sally Rooney (FSG)

9. “Daughter of the Morning Star: A Longmire Mystery,” Craig Johnson (Viking)

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

Nonfiction

1. “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)

3. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

4. “Crazy Faith: It’s Only Crazy Until It Happens,” Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

5. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark,” Cassandra Peterson (Hachette)

6. “Dungeons & Dragons: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight” (Wizards of the Coast)

7. “Women, Food and Hormones: A 4-Week Plan to Achieve Hormonal Balance, Lose Weight and Feel Like Yourself Again,” Sara Gottfried (Mariner)

8. “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic,” Scott Gottlieb (Harper)

9. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Record)

10. “Take Back Your Time: The Guilt-Free Guide to Life Balance,” Christy Wright (Ramsey)