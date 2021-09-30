This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 30, 2021
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty (Holt)
2. “The Jailhouse Lawyer,” James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)
3. “Bewilderment: A Novel,” Richard Powers Norton
4. “Harlem Shuffle: A Novel,” Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
5. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates,” Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
6. “Under the Whispering Door,” T.J. Klune (Tor)
7. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel,” Sally Rooney (FSG)
9. “Daughter of the Morning Star: A Longmire Mystery,” Craig Johnson (Viking)
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
Nonfiction
1. “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)
3. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
4. “Crazy Faith: It’s Only Crazy Until It Happens,” Michael Todd (WaterBrook)
5. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark,” Cassandra Peterson (Hachette)
6. “Dungeons & Dragons: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight” (Wizards of the Coast)
7. “Women, Food and Hormones: A 4-Week Plan to Achieve Hormonal Balance, Lose Weight and Feel Like Yourself Again,” Sara Gottfried (Mariner)
8. “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic,” Scott Gottlieb (Harper)
9. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Record)
10. “Take Back Your Time: The Guilt-Free Guide to Life Balance,” Christy Wright (Ramsey)
