Flying internationally? Travel COVID-19 testing options have expanded in Spokane County

A travel testing site on Sprague Avenue has opened for residents who need to get COVID-19 testing and documentation required to travel to certain countries.

These same-day services cost consumers $100 to $200, depending on the type of test needed and how rapidly results are delivered.

These services are for people who need to travel internationally or somewhere that requires a particular type of test before entering the country.

Travel testing is available seven days a week from Discovery Health MD at 429 E. Sprague Ave.

This new location is not replacing the two community testing sites operated by Discovery Health MD at Spokane Falls Community College and the Ashley HomeStore Outlet parking lot in Spokane Valley.

The community testing sites remain free and open to the public for drive-up testing.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

There are 15 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District reported four new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Friday.

There are 30 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.