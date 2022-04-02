The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., April 2, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 Fox 28

4 p.m.: NHRA: Four-Wide Nationals (Taped) FS1

Baseball, college

Noon: Pepperdine at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, college men’s

1 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game CBS

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee ABC

12:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC

4 p.m.: Miami at Toronto NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root

6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers NBA

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

5 p.m.: South Carolina vs. UConn ESPN

Bowling, PBA

10 a.m.: USBC Masters Fox 28

Golf

5 a.m.: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open NBC

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

1 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey TNT

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers NHL

6 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root

Horse racing, NYRA

Noon: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Rodeo, PBR

9 a.m.: Last Cowboy Standing CBS

5 p.m.: Last Cowboy Standing CBS Sports

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at West Ham United USA

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland FS1

Softball, college

Noon: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12

Noon: Washington at Arizona Pac-12 Washington

2 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 700-AM

All events subject to change

