UPDATED: Sat., April 2, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 Fox 28
4 p.m.: NHRA: Four-Wide Nationals (Taped) FS1
Baseball, college
Noon: Pepperdine at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, college men’s
1 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game CBS
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee ABC
12:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Lakers ABC
4 p.m.: Miami at Toronto NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root
6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers NBA
Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament
5 p.m.: South Carolina vs. UConn ESPN
Bowling, PBA
10 a.m.: USBC Masters Fox 28
Golf
5 a.m.: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Rapiscan Systems Classic Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open NBC
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Chevron Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey TNT
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers NHL
6 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle Root
Horse racing, NYRA
Noon: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Rodeo, PBR
9 a.m.: Last Cowboy Standing CBS
5 p.m.: Last Cowboy Standing CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at West Ham United USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland FS1
Softball, college
Noon: Oregon at UCLA Pac-12
Noon: Washington at Arizona Pac-12 Washington
2 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Utah at Washington St. 700-AM
All events subject to change
