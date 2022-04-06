Reader photo: Vertical life, porcupine finds a perch to take a nap
Wed., April 6, 2022
Rich Zywiak took this photo of a porcupine climbing a pine tree on Friday at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge . “They are nocturnal and are often seen sleeping high up in trees during the day at Turnbull,” he wrote.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.