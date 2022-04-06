The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Vertical life, porcupine finds a perch to take a nap

Rich Zywiak took this photo of a porcupine climbing a pine tree at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge on April 1. "They are nocturnal and are often seen sleeping high up in trees during the day at Turnbull," he wrote.  (Courtesy of Rich Zywiak)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Rich Zywiak took this photo of a porcupine climbing a pine tree on Friday at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge . “They are nocturnal and are often seen sleeping high up in trees during the day at Turnbull,” he wrote.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

