Airway Heights brush fire 25% contained at 26 acres

The wind-powered brush fire that threatened several structures and forced evacuations Friday near Airway Heights was 25% contained Saturday afternoon as crews continued mopping up the blaze.

Spokane County Fire District 10 Chief Ken Johnson said the 26-acre fire, which burned through timber and grass in the area of U.S. Highway 2 and Grove Road, did not cause injuries nor damage to structures. He said 25 to 30 homes were initially threatened, but none were by Saturday.

Johnson said evacuations also were lifted Saturday.

Level 3 evacuations were issued on Grove Road Friday, but they were reduced to Level 1 around 8 p.m. the same day, Johnson said.

He said Level 3 means there is an immediate threat to people’s safety that requires immediate evacuations. Level 1 means people should be aware a fire is in the area and may have to evacuate if conditions change.

Johnson said residents can expect to see smoke coming from the area for several days as crews continue mop-up work. He estimated the blaze to be extinguished by Wednesday.

Spokane police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of reckless burning Friday, Johnson said. He said he noticed the man walking with a BBQ lighter and confronted him before police arrested him. Johnson said he was unsure whether the fire was started intentionally.