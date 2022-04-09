‘Morbius’ post-credits scenes, explained: Supervillain makes a cameo

By David Betancourt Washington Post

Editor’s note: This story contains spoilers for “Morbius.”

A character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes a surprise appearance in not one but two post-credits scenes at the end of Sony’s “Morbius.” Is it Spider-Man? Any Spider-Man? Tom Holland? Tobey Maguire? Andrew Garfield? No. But it is someone who knows Spider-Man. Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, better known by his supervillain moniker, the Vulture, appears out of thin air inside a jail cell in the first post-credits scene.

The scene begins with the cracking purple sky that was seen at the end of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That reference to the multiverse madness of “No Way Home” is meant to hint at the twisted logic behind the Vulture magically appearing in a universe not his own.

The Vulture first appeared in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Holland, but now in “Morbius” he has jumped to the Spider-Man universe that is protected by the one played by Garfield.

Despite being a super-criminal in the Holland Spider-Man world, the Vulture has committed no crimes (yet) in his new universe. And that multiverse glitch is presumably why it’s implied he’s released from jail so he can appear in the second post-credits scene: a face-to-face meeting between the Vulture – now suited up with his high-tech wings and helmet – and Morbius.

The chat is brief, but the Vulture says he thinks his arrival in Morbius’s universe has something to do with Spider-Man (correct, sir), and he suggests a team-up between the two of them. The moment comes off as a very sinister conversation. Once again, Sony is trying to gather up its Spider-Man bad guys on screen and assemble them like the Avengers to form the comics-inspired squad known as the Sinister Six.

The Sinister Six were originally part of the big plans for Garfield’s Spider-Man universe back when he was Spider-Man, but once Sony teamed up with Marvel Studios to reboot the Spider-Man film franchise with Holland in the lead role, the plans were scrapped.

So, here we are once again, two Spider-Man characters potentially teaming up in the future, but with the prospects of Spider-Man, any Spider-Man, actually showing up in that get-together highly unlikely. And what may be even more unlikely is the Sinister Six getting together at all.

True, Keaton and Jared Leto could continue their Vulture/super-vampire conversation in a “Morbius” sequel. And maybe we’d see Spider-Man villains not scheduled to appear in future Holland spider-movies pop up and build up toward the moment where the six bad guys are all in the same screen, perhaps with Morbius or the Vulture leading the way.

But reviews and social media chatter for “Morbius” have been mixed at best, so a sequel is iffy, let alone a Sinister Six movie. The box office will decide if we see these two together again. Not to mention: Once Keaton comes back as Batman in next summer’s “The Flash” movie, he might be a little too busy in Gotham City.