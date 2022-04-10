The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Sun., April 10, 2022

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:30 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root

6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: WNBA draft from New York ESPN

Golf

4 p.m.: The Western Intercollegiate: First Round Golf

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

