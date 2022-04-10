On the air
UPDATED: Sun., April 10, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:30 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Root
6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: WNBA draft from New York ESPN
Golf
4 p.m.: The Western Intercollegiate: First Round Golf
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
