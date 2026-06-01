Jackson Cox named Northwest League pitcher of the week; Gabriel Hughes makes rehab appearance | Spokane Indians notebook

It’s never really a good time to find out you’ve been eliminated from a playoff spot, but the first of June seems a particularly cruel time. Yet, that’s where the Spokane Indians found themselves after their loss Sunday in Pasco.

Combined with first-place Eugene topping Vancouver on Sunday, the Indians are 16 games back with 15 to play in the Northwest League first half. Crowning the league’s first-half champion is all but a formality at this point, as the Emeralds hold a 10-game lead over second-place Tri-City with just more than two weeks to go.

The Indians host a six-game home stand against the Hillsboro Hops at Avista Stadium this week. Game time Tuesday through Saturday is 6:30 p.m.; Sunday is at 1:05.

Old friend

Former Gonzaga star and former Indians starter Gabriel Hughes was assigned to the club on a minor -league rehab assignment. Hughes made six appearances and four starts for Triple-A Albuquerque this season and was placed on the minor -league seven-day injured list on April 30 because of an injury to a muscle in his side.

On Friday, the Colorado Rockies’ 10th-overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft went three shutout innings on 53 pitches, 35 for strikes. He did not allow a run or hit, walked two and struck out four.

Hughes is slated to make at least one more appearance for the club. He’s penciled in to start Saturday at home against Hillsboro. Hughes appeared in eight games, all starts, for Spokane in 2023 before being promoted to Double-A Hartford.

Who’s hot

Jack O’Dowd was the hot bat in Pasco, going 8-for-19 (.421) with a homer, double, triple and six RBIs last week. His on-base percentage was an astounding .560. In 10 games in High-A so far, O’Dowd is hitting .441/.548/.824 with three homers, two doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs.

On the mound

Indians starting pitcher Jackson Cox was named the Northwest League pitcher of the week for his stellar start on Saturday. The 22-year-old righty from Toutle Lake tossed six shutout innings, limiting the Dust Devils to two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in a 9-1 win. He didn’t allow a runner past second base.

Cox leads the league in strikeouts with 67, seven better than second place Daniel Guerra of Vancouver.

Nathan Blasick was one of six pitchers to not allow an earned run this week, providing four innings of shutout relief over two appearances with six strikeouts.

Leaders

Tevin Tucker did not play last week but maintained the league lead in stolen bases with 19. Jacob Humphrey only played in one game and dropped to fourth in the category with 16.

Despite going 1-for-4 in his only game this week, Humphrey moved up to first in the league in batting average at .319, though he dropped to tied for fourth in hits with 51. Roynier Hernandez dropped to third among qualifiers in batting average at .299 after a 3-for-25 week.

Prospects watch

Robert Calaz (No. 5): Hit .059/.200/.059 (1-for-17) with one walk, five strikeouts, one run and one RBI in five games. YTD: .232/.295/.351.

Brody Brecht (No. 8): Did not make an appearance last week. Seven-day injured list. YTD: 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 202/3 innings.

Max Belyeu (No. 12): Hit .250/.400/.450 (5-for-20) with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs, four walks and seven strikeouts in six games. YTD: .200/.311/.368.

Ethan Hedges (No. 17): Hit .316/.381/.474 (6-for-19) with three doubles, three RBIs, two walks and eight strikeouts in five games. YTD: 251/.324/.389.

Jackson Cox (No. 19): See above. YTD: 3-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67 Ks, 501/3 innings.

Yujanyer Herrera (No. 20): Did not make an appearance. YTD: 0-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 27 Ks, 302/3 innings.