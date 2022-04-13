Allen Stone keeps rolling on ‘American Song Contest’
UPDATED: Wed., April 13, 2022
Spokane’s Allen Stone is headed to the semifinals of the “America’s Song Contest.”
His tune, the soulful “A Bit of Both,” on Monday impressed the jury, which agreed Stone’s well-crafted tune deserves to go deeper in the NBC series.
“The coolest thing about this show is highlighted songs, real crafted original songs from artists across the country,” Stone detailed to Front Row Live after his performance. “And to represent Washington state. I’m a third-generation Washingtonian.
“My father was a minister in Washington. My grandfather was a farmer in Washington. Getting to share a piece of art that I wrote to represent our state on such a big stage is awesome.”
