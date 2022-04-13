Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bruce E. Hitchcock and Judith A. Valkenaar, both of Spokane Valley.

Elvin M. Matiyevskiy, of Mead, and Nataliya Negodayeva, of Spokane.

James T. Weston, of Mead, and Jeanine M. Johnson, of Spokane.

Raymond G. Hansen and Kim M. Gangl, both of Spokane.

Elijah R. Odekirk and Peyton D. Blackberry, both of Spokane.

Joshua A. Bristlin, of Spokane, and Nicole M. Gould, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Chattaroy Valley Estates LLC v. Gabriel A. Pablos, restitution of premises.

GHPC Corporation v. Dawn M. Parie, restitution of premises.

Heather Barr v. Nancy K. Zandt, seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. Mannesseh Scott, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Tamiya M. Tisdale, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Brittany Record, money claimed owed.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Colleen Owens, restitution of premises.

Joann Skipper v. Emly El-Achaye, restitution of premises.

Cocco Family Trust v. Erin B. Paladichuk, seeking quiet title.

Renee Woodward v. Stephanie Perry, restitution of premises.

Julianna Adams v. Jonee Rucker, restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Michael McGann, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Matthew Provost, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Winter, John P. and Tracy L.

Nelson, Jamie D. and Christopher A.

Mulder, Kimberly R. and Deal, Tyler J.

Wilfred, Victoria A. and Jesse D.

Henson, Sarah L. and Dennis L.

Thomas, Kristen E. and Jeff M.

Humphrey, Savanah C. and Ginn, Taylor E.

Dionne, Phillip C. and Kayla A.

Hill-Sword, Britnee A. and Brandon W.

Lyon, James M. and Peterson-Lyon, Shari Y.

Snegirev, Sarah N. and Delgao-Snegirev, Andrew M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Wade C. Kittle, 56; nine months in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and criminal mischief.

Jack J. Magness, 33; 25 months in prison, 25 months of community service, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness and harassment.

Brandon D. Keith, 37; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and unlawful domestic imprisonment.

Brandon D. McCormick, 26; $3,522.99 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Michael T. Kerwin, 35; six months of probation, after being found guilty of presenting a false claim for insurance purposes.

Judge Tony Hazel

Allen L. Doering, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Lucas C. Warneka, 42; 18 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Stacey L. Philpott, 59; $300 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Eli E. Smith, 43; 26.8 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Tyrelle D. Turner, 39; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

James L. Moore, 30; 30 months in prison, after being found guilty of violation of order.