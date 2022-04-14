Here’s a look at local COVID numbers for Thursday, April 14
UPDATED: Thu., April 14, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.
There are 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane .
The Panhandle Health District reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.
There are two Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
