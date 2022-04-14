Stream on Demand: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Roar,’ ‘Outer Range’ and ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

The biggest hit movie in two years and now the third-highest-grossing film of all time in the U.S., “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021, PG-13) brought audiences back to theaters with a lively adventure that brings two previous big-screen incarnations of the webslinger (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) to help our newly unmasked hero (Tom Holland) deal with villains from all over the multiverse. Benedict Cumberbatch also stars as Doctor Strange. You can now rent it on VOD.

The anthology series “Roar” (TV-MA), adapted from the short stories of Cecelia Ahern, presents stories of the personal and professional lives of women in the modern world. Nicole Kidman produces and stars in a cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin. It was developed by the creators of “Glow.” All eight half-hour episodes are available. (Apple TV+)

Modern Western meets supernatural thriller in “Outer Range” (TV-MA), starring Josh Brolin as a family rancher at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness battling a takeover from a rival ranch when a black void appears in a pasture. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Prime Video)

“Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” (2022, not rated), a limited series mystery adapted from the Agatha Christie novel by director Hugh Laurie, stars Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton as amateur sleuths who investigate the cryptic last words of a dying man. (BritBox)

Craig Robinson plays a security guard who enters a state-sponsored snake-hunting contest in “Killing It” (TV-MA), a satire of class, entrepreneurship and TV competition shows from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” creator Dan Goor. (Peacock)

Kid stuff: “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” (2022, TV-G), the latest animated Peanuts special, arrives in celebration of Earth Day. (Apple TV+)

Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott and Michelle Dockery star in the limited series “Anatomy of a Scandal” (TV-MA) about a wealthy politician accused of sexual assault.

Former President Barack Obama narrates the documentary limited series “Our Great National Parks” (TV-PG).

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are back in the new reality-TV show “The Kardashians” (TV-14).

The romantic comedy “The Hating Game” (2021, not rated) stars Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell as rival executives in a competitive company whose initial antagonism starts to throw off sparks.

The four-part documentary “Not So Pretty” (TV-14) is an expose of the unregulated trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty and personal care industry.

The stories of three women are told in the award-winning “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” (Japan, 2021, not rated, with subtitles) from “Drive My Car” director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. (Criterion Channel)

Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis star in “61st Street” (not rated), a crime thriller wound around a drug bust and a police shooting in Chicago. (AMC+ and ALLBLK)

The limited-series crime thriller “Deceit” (TV-MA) dramatizes a real-life case of injustice involving the obsessive focus on a single suspect in a high-profile murder in 1990s England. (Topic)

