Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trevor V. Mally and Vanessa C. Brown, both of Spokane.

Blake E. Marlow, of Spokane Valley and Madison P. Hobbs, of Spokane.

Allen E. Roche and Laura L. Haste, both of Rockford.

Christopher M. Hollman and Elizabeth A. Webster, both of Spokane.

Timiothy R. Tyvan and Krisha D. Charbonneau, both of Spokane.

Kiah D. Owen and Chasidy R. Westervelt, both of Spokane.

Elijah B. Johnson and Jemma X. Q. Riedel, both of Spokane.

Raul J. Ramirez and Destinee M. Capistran, both of Spokane.

Dustin W. Santora and Shaunay M. Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Larry W. Grober and Kimberly A. Dunham, both of Spokane.

Rory M. Loe and Kylie F. Paquette, both of Spokane.

Armin Durgutovic and Alma Ridic, both of Spokane.

Oliver M. Mitchell and Jessica J. Hill, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Subaru of Indiana Automotive, property damages.

American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Kyle Weeks Yarber, property damage.

Spokane River Road LLC v. Tampien Enterprises LLC, complaint for damages.

Tonya Smith v. Jason Watts, seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

Arghavan Mobasher v. Matthew Pyper, seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.

Samantha Morrison v. Joshua Granger, seeking quiet title.

Michael F. Cronin v. Lindee Treweek, money claimed owed.

Dion E. Weidner v. Noah Anderson, seeking quiet title.

Ericks Realty Inc. v. Chris Pascoe, restitution of premises.

Dana Slater v. RV Acquisition Co. LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Beacon Sales Acquisition Inc. v. Northwest Caulking Inc., complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Michael C. Albright, money claimed owed.

McCathren Management & Real Estate Services Inc. v. Greg Chute, restitution of premises.

Defender Homes Airway Heights LLC v. Angelo Chavez, restitution of premises.

Immanuel Baptist Church v. Bank of America, money claimed owed.

Lawrence B. Stone Properties 3715 LLC v. Jesse E. Speaker, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Martzall, Caitlyn and Al Sayed, Murad

Long, Amanda J. and Michael A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

John W. Ellstrom, 54; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Manny J. Lebron, 21; $5,000 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of residential burglary.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Robert L. Walls, 54; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge John O. Cooney

Kenneth Smith, 22; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to forgery on certificate of title.

Judge Tony Hazel

Dylan D. Boggs, 42; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, after pleading guilty to failing to register as a kidnap/sex offender.

Judge Michael P. Price

Gregaline Tyler, 64; 51 months in prison, after being found guilty of third-degree domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle.