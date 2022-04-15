Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for Friday, April 15
UPDATED: Sat., April 16, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 40 additional COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Friday.
There are 12 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.
The Panhandle Health District reported four additional cases and three additional deaths on Friday.
There have been 955 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.
There are two Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
