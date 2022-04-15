Cache Reset
News >  Health

Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for Friday, April 15

UPDATED: Sat., April 16, 2022

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 40 additional COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

There are 12 patients hospitalized in Spokane with the virus.

The Panhandle Health District reported four additional cases and three additional deaths on Friday.

There have been 955 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are two Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

