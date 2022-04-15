Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., April 15, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Gavin S. Sigurdsson and Carly A. Gurule, both of Post Falls.
Perry A. Querna, of Elk and Salina M. Bergen, of Mead.
Kristopher T. Patterson and Taylor P. Wintler, both of Spokane.
Tyler J. Sherstad and Mackenzie C. Pierce, both of Spokane.
Zachariah E. Lorenz and Amanda I. Hayes, both of Post Falls.
Adam B. Archibald, of Pasco and Elizabeth A. Perez, of Spokane.
Ben V. Peterson and Lorinda J. McManiman, both of Fall City.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Rodney Pascua v. James Mackenzie, restitution of premises.
Horizon Credit Union v. Melissa Vales, money claimed owed.
Leif Tangvald v. Curtis Rhine, restitution of premises.
University Village Apartments v. Steve Dejarnett, restitution of premises.
Frank Stopar v. Felisha Gable, restitution of premises.
Moneybags Rental LLC v. Ryan Patterson, restitution of premises.
Cedar Summit Estates LLC v. Jacob Crowder Funk, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management Inc v. Marica Snakeskin, restitution of premises.
Watson Management Company v. Jaymie Horowitz, restitution of premises.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Stephanie K. Arger, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Thoet, Shannon E. and Joel R.
Atoigue, Venacia R. and Seyvaugh M. T.
Rand, Courtney M. and James W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Jessica M. Badeaux, 37; $250 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Patrick J. Perry, 36; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Amber L. Karns, 46; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty third-degree assault, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Adrian E. Brown, 30; 12 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree rape of a child and third-degree rape of a child.
Myles T. Miller, 30; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Jason E. Bell, 34; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Justin M. Giammona, 37; 24 months of probation, reckless driving amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Quevency D. Mason, 45; five days in jail converted to 25 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Cole S. Pennock, 24; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Crispin E. Ramierz, 31; $500 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run of an attended vehicle.
Kwll-Kwull-Tu S. Williams, 26; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Donna Wilson
Zack J. Judge, 29; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, no contact order violation.
Vincent Montgomery, 28; one day in jail, no contact order violation.
