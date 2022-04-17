The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Arizona at Creighton FS1

5:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oregon St. Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

8 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia TNT

5:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas NBA/Root

7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State TNT

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Washington at Colorado NHL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Seattle Root

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

