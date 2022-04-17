On the Air
Sun., April 17, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: Arizona at Creighton FS1
5:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oregon St. Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia TNT
5:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas NBA/Root
7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Washington at Colorado NHL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Seattle Root
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.