Prep roundup: Logan Phillips scores four goals to lead Riverside boys soccer; Gonzaga Prep’s Alex Cooke shoots 66 at Qualchan

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys soccer

Riverside 11, Colville 1: Logan Phillips scored four consecutive goals and the Rams (8-4, 8-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-7, 0-5) in a Northeast A game. Brady Supanchick added a goal and two assists for Riverside. Rhett Foulkes scored for Colville.

Lakeside 2, Northwest Christian 0: Jake Duer scored in the 57th minute, Gavin Shields made six saves and visiting Eagles (9-2, 8-1) shut out the Crusaders (5-2, 3-1) in a Northeast A game.

Deer Park 4, Newport 2: Noah Mayes scored two goals and the Stags (2-5, 2-5) beat the Grizzlies (0-6, 0-5) in a Northeast A game. Jace Holmes added a goal for Deer Park. Ben Sears scored twice for Newport.

Softball

Coeur d’Alene 16, Lewiston 7: Kristine Schmidt went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and two RBIs and the Vikings (8-2, 5-2) beat the visiting Bengals (7-6, 5-2) in the first game of an Inland Empire League doubleheader on Monday. Matea Dorame went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Coeur d’ Alene. Victoria Purington went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Lewiston.

Coeur d’Alene 8, Lewiston 7: Matea Dorame went 2 for 3 with a walk-off single and the Vikings (9-2, 6-2) swept the visiting Bengals (7-5, 5-3). Delaney Gosch went 2 for 5 with a home run, double and three RBIs while Makiya Torrez hit a three-run homer for CdA. Loryn Barney went 3 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs for Lewiston.

Golf

GSL 4A No. 2: At Qualchan GC. Gonzaga Prep’s Alex Cooke shot a 66 to win the boys event while Mead placed three in the top 10 to win the team competition. Lewis and Clark’s Amanda Nguyen and Mead’s Taylor Mularski both shot 72 to tie for the girls win and Mead took the team event

GSL 2A No. 2: At Meadowwood GC. Conor Weber and Jake Wilcox both shot 78 to tie for the boys win and lead Shadle Park to the team win. Lauren Greeny of Pullman shot 79 to win the girls flight by 11 strokes and Pullman earned the team win.

NEA No. 3: At Deer Park GC. Riverside’s Silas Ng shot a 75 to win the boys flight by five strokes and lead the Rams to the team win.

Boys tennis

Deer Park 3, Freeman 2: At Freeman. No.1 Singles - Kyler Kanzler (DP) def. Eli Mounts (FHS) 5-7 7-5 Default FHS. No.1 doubles - Jayden Lentz/Jack Schneider (FHS) def. Kaleb Grella/Teddy Putman (DP) 6-1 6-4.

Lakeside 4, Medical Lake 0: At Lakeside. No.1 Singles - Kyle Dillingham (Lak) def. Josh Burt (ML) 6-0, 6-2. No.1 Doubles - Ty Shaimon/Sam Hanson (Lak) def. Tristian Francis/Isaac Barr (ML) 6-0, 6-3.

Girls tennis

Deer Park 3, Freeman 2: At Freeman. No.1 singles - Carmen Kiewert (DP) def. Abby Bryant (FHS) 6-1 6-1. No.1 doubles - Carlie Bundy/Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Kate Schneider/Jaycee Goldsmith (FHS) 6-3 6-1.

Newport 4, Colville 1: At Colville. No. 1 Singles - Sarah Goodman (New) def. Shaylee Davis (Col) 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles -Mena Homar/Sophia Scott (New) def. Meghan Rhodes/Abby Lytle (Col) 6-1, 7-5.