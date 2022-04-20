Horoscopes 4/27

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, April 27, 2022: You appear to be poised and calm. You have a refined quality about you. This is an exciting year for you because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  Today you will put your interests and needs second to the needs of someone else, because you feel concerned for their welfare. You’re not being a martyr.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  You might idolize a friend today. Certainly, you will feel protective and close to someone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Because it’s easy to admire someone in authority, you might develop a crush on a boss. You also might use your influence with someone in power to help a third party.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Travel for pleasure will appeal to you today. You have a strong need to escape somewhere for some peace and quiet.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  Keep your pockets open today, because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come to you. Meanwhile, you might use your own resources or the resources of someone else to benefit someone in need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Relations with close friends and partners will be warm and mutually sympathetic today. In fact, a friend could become a lover.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  If you can do something to make your workspace more attractive today, you will enjoy doing this. Meanwhile, relations with co-workers are warm and reassuring today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Today romance is the stuff of movies. New love might come into your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  This is a lovely day to entertain at home, especially with family. It’s also a great day to explore redecorating ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  You might spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in thoughts of fantasy today. You have a refined appreciation of the beauty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  If shopping today, you will be tempted to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Leave it for another day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  Today Venus is lined up with your ruler Neptune – both in your sign. This will help you visualize your ideas and translate your hopes and dreams into a physical reality.

 Dynamic;

 Positive;

 Average;

 So-so;  Difficult